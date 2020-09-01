Windsor Eats Kicking Off Food Hall Labour Day Weekend

With the region in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan, Windsor Eats is kicking off a new initiative.

The outdoor food hall project is a go now that outdoor gatherings of 100 people are allowed.

Adriano Ciotoli with Windsor Eats says a food hall will take place every weekend in September at the covered rink at Lanspeary Park.

Each weekend will feature rotating vendors to give multiple businesses the opportunity to take part.

Ciotoli says the focus will be on restaurants that have had a hard time reopening.

"Restaurants that don't normally have patios or can't really abide to social distancing within their establishments, are able to set up with the patio area inside the rink," he says. "So we're setting that up and we're really excited to launch and get things a little bit back to normal before the summer ends."

Ciotoli says there will be a wide range of foods to try.

"We're trying to offer a different variety of food. So every vendor is offering something different and there's a whole bunch of different delicious food for people to eat. It is something that we're looking at throughout September and hopefully getting different vendors in every single weekend," he says.

Ciotoli says reservations are recommended.

"When they're seated at their tables they're able to do all their ordering online on their mobile device," he says. "The orders go back of house and then our servers will bring them out to the tables as they're finished being prepared from food to drink to anything they wanted."

The food halls will run Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m..

With files from Rob Hindi