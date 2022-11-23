Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital construction timeline moved up

The construction timeline for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital project is being moved up.

According to the November Market Update from Infrastructure Ontario, the tendering process for the project will begin between January and March 2025 with a contract to be awarded.

Construction would then begin in the summer of 2026 and could be completed by 2030.

The original timeline had construction slated to begin in the spring of 2027 and finish in 2031.

The estimated $2-billion hospital will be built on a piece of land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.