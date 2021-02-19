Windsor-Essex Adds 23 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 23 new COVID-19 casesalong with four additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, three deaths were from a long-term care home and one death is from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, two are related to outbreaks, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community and 11 are still under investigation.

There are now 301 active cases in the community.

36 people are in the hospital receiving care for the virus, six are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,719 cases since the pandemic began with 12,050 cases listed as resolved.

There are five outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with two workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 368 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.