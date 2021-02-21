Windsor-Essex Adds 25 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is out with the latest COVID-19 numbers.

On Sunday, 25 new cases were added to the region's total which now sits at 12,771.

Of the new cases, 11 are still under investigation, nine were caused by community spread, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case while one is outbreak related.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 372.

There are currently 41 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 23,694 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at four long-term care homes and two workplaces while the health unit continues to deal with two community and two hospital outbreaks as well.