Windsor-Essex Adds 29 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the cases announced Saturday, 10 of the cases were community acquired, 10 are close contacts of confirmed cases, two cases are outbreak-related while seven cases remain under investigation.

1,569 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified in the region.

There are now 344 active cases in the community, with 184 being variant of concern cases.

16 people are in the hospital receiving care for the virus.

The region has now recorded 16,322 cases since the pandemic began with 15,554 cases listed as resolved.

There are 10 workplace outbreaks and one community COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been 424 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

A total of 239,799 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across the area.