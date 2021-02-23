Windsor-Essex Adds 32 New COVID-19 Cases; Three More Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 32 new COVID-19 cases along with three additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, one death was from a long-term care home and two deaths were from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, five are related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community and 10 are still under investigation.

There are now 263 active cases in the community.

42 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,816 cases since the pandemic began with 12,177 listed as resolved.

There are four outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with four workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 376 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.