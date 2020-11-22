Windsor-Essex Adds 42 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting 42 new cases of the virus Sunday bringing the region's total to 3,290.

Close contact with another confirmed case is being blamed for 19 of the new cases, three are in health care workers, one in a farm worker with another caused by community spread — 18 others are still under investigation.

Four long-term care homes, two schools and a workplace remain on the health unit's list of outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex moves to Orange-Restrict status of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework at 12:01am Monday — the change carries several new restrictions for bars and restaurants.