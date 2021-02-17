Windsor-Essex Adds 76 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 76 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to the health unit, there was a reporting system issue resulting in 33 positive tests from Tuesday and 43 from this morning.

Of the cases announced, 14 are related to outbreaks, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, two are travel related and 34 are still under investigation.

There are now 328 active cases in the community.

43 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,682 cases since the pandemic began with 11,999 listed as resolved.

There are six outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with two workplace outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

There have been 355 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.