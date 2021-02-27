Windsor-Essex Adds Three Deaths and 25 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three deaths and 25 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The latest to pass away are two men in their 70s and one in his 90s, all from the community, bringing the region's death toll to 382.

Of the new cases, 10 are still under investigation, nine are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three were caused by community spread while three others are outbreak related.

Windsor-Essex has now seen 12,956 confirmed cases of the virus while there are currently 50 people in hospital.

A total of 26,349 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at three long-term care homes and four workplaces while the health unit continues to deal with two community and two hospital outbreaks as well.