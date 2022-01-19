Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent receive funding for public transit

A funding boost for public transit in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The provincial government has announced $6.2-million to expand and improve public transit in the regions.

Windsor is receiving more than $4.5-million while Chatham-Kent is getting just under $1-million, LaSalle is receiving about $284,000, Leamington is getting roughly $230,000 and Tecumseh is receiving over $170,000.

The government says the funding is part of the province’s Gas Tax program which allocates $375 million this year to 107 municipalities who deliver public transit.

According to the province, funding for the program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.

The government adds, it is providing one-time additional funding of $120.4 million to ensure municipalities can support their transit systems to make up for reduced gas sales due to COVID-19 in this year’s Gas Tax funding.