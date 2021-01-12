Windsor-Essex Approaching 10,000 COVID-19 Cases

Windsor-Essex is approaching another COVID-19 milestone.

The region is expected to surpass 10,000 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

"I truly hope that people look at those numbers carefully and understand the implications and how it's impacting our society," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

As of Tuesday morning, Windsor-Essex has recorded 9,990 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

"It's unfortunate that we are getting into that situation," says Dr. Ahmed. "It's unfortunate that we have crossed the 200 mark a couple of days ago with our deaths in the long term care home."

He says he's concerned for the community.

"I still worry about the messages sometime people are putting forward when they are not taking this disease seriously," he says. "This is a disease that is killing people. This is a disease that are affecting many many lives. This is a disease that's causing all this chaos in the world.

The health unit says 7,103 cases have been listed as resolved.

There have been 226 deaths linked to the virus in Windsor-Essex.