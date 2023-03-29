Windsor-Essex at the heart of federal budget, says Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP

The Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh says "Windsor-Essex is squarely at the heart" of the 2023 federal budget.

Irek Kusmierczyk told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that the critical part of this budget is the investments in the clean economy and clean manufacturing.

Kusmierczyk says we're seeing historic investments in tax credits for businesses that are either locating here or having located here.

He says there is well over $15-billion that will protect the existing historic auto investment announced over the last year or two, including the NextStar Energy EV battery plant and the electric vehicle manufacturing investments at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Kusmierczyk says it also sets the table for more investment and more jobs to come to manufacturing communities like Windsor-Essex that are leading that transition to a clean, green economy.

"For that very reason, that's why I'd say this is the most important budget we've seen really in generations. Because the focus is on supporting manufacturing communities like ours and positioning our community for prosperity for generations to come," he says.

The spending commitments in the federal budget include tax credits for investments in clean electricity, clean tech manufacturing and hydrogen that together are expected to cost some $55 billion through to 2034.

"These are additional incentives that will allow the federal government to partner with industry, to partner with labour to bring additional investments and additional jobs, additional manufacturing to communities like ours," says Kusmierczyk.

The government says the funding is necessary to ensure Canada isn't left behind as other countries ramp up subsidies for the space, most notably the US$369 billion contained in the landmark U.S. legislation passed last year.

With files from the Canadian Press