Windsor-Essex Bars and Restaurants to Resume Regular Hours

Bars, restaurants and strip clubs in Windsor-Essex can resume regular hours.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed the region will follow the provinces updated COVID-19 guidelines released Nov. 3. Liquor sales have only been allowed between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. since Sept. 25 to help prevent outbreaks in social settings.

With Essex County under the medium risk or "prevent" status currently, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says bars and restaurants can now stay open and serve alcohol until 2 a.m. effective immediately.

"Do not misunderstand these loosening measures with low risk probability, the risk continues to be medium for our community and that can change very quickly," he added. "It is very important for these businesses to make sure that they are taking all the appropriate precautions to keep their patrons safe and their employees safe."

COVID-19 protocols for bars and restaurants under medium restrictions set out by the province include:

Patrons to be seated; 2-metre minimum between tables

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Require patron contact info (one per group)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups/patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue require 2-metres distance and face covering

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of worker

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi