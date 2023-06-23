Windsor-Essex branch of CMHA hosting 10th annual Ride Don't Hide event

The Windsor-Essex County Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) will host their 10th annual Ride Don't Hide event Sunday, June 25.

The event is held nationally across Canada by various CMHA branches.

Ride Don't Hide is for all ages and abilities brings mental health into the open, fosters community connection and supports CMHA's vital community mental health programs through money raised.

The event starts and ends from the Children's Aid Society parking lot, 1671 Riverside Dr. E starting at 7 a.m.

Kerri Hill, Manager of Community Engagement, CMHA says this year marks the return to their roots of an in-person cycling event.

"We do a 10km, 20km, 50km and 100km cycles. So there's something for everyone essentially from the novice to the very experienced rider. We'll have lots of extras on site that morning as well. Some games and fun things to do for families."

She says Ride Don't Hide is a great way to join with like-minded individuals.

"Essentially we all have mental health and we have all our struggles at some point in our life time. I think being apart of Ride Don't Hide just means that you're showing up and you're standing up for yourself and for others who might be struggling and saying that it's okay to say you're having a challenge and it's okay to reach out for help."

She says all funds raised will stay local.

"That includes things like our client assistance fund which provides some sort term funding to some of our clients in need. It supports our bereavement program. So we have educational groups, we have peer support groups and we have therapy for adults and children that our grieving the loss of a loved one."

She says they are seeing a 15 to 17 per cent increase of use across all of their programs, which receive little or no government funding.

Hill says that registration will be open up to and including the morning of the ride Sunday. Walk-up registration at the event will also be welcome as well.

The website will remain open for at least a month after the ride for those wishing to make donations.