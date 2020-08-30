Windsor-Essex Businesses Named as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Points

Two more businesses in Essex County have been added to the list of possible COVID-19 exposure points Sunday.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says the Tim Horton's at 5775 Malden Rd. in LaSalle, Ont. and Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd. in Tecumseh, Ont. both had positive cases present at their locations.

According to the health unit, contact tracing indicates a positive COVID-19 case was present at the Tim Hortons on Aug. 25.

Xanadu Gym members and staff could have been exposed from Aug. 19-21 and Aug. 25-26.

The health unit says there's, "no known risk to anyone who attended those locations outside of the specified dates."

Anyone who attended either location is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms using the online assessment tool for the next 14 days.

If symptoms appear, the health unit is advising residents to contact their doctor or attend a COVID-19 assessment centre.

On Saturday, the health unit announced a staff member at The Spirit of Halloween store at Devonshire Mall attended work while infected with the virus on Aug. 25.

They're asking residents who attended that location to follow the same protocols.