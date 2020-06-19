Windsor-Essex Businesses Push to Reopen

The President of the Erie Street BIA is calling on the province to reopen on July 1.

Fil Rocca is the owner of Mezzo Ristorante and says many small businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and need to reopen.

"I understand the issue that we have with the migrant workers in Leamington and I was told we share the same health unit as Leamington hence why we're being left behind which I don't think is fair at all," says Rocca. "So I'm hoping the premier looks at that and looks at Windsor and our numbers and how good we've been doing, following all the guidelines that we're able to open up next week."

Rocca as joined a Facebook page called Open Ontario July 1st. The page is described as a platform for small business owners who are ready to reopen, to take action and protest.

"The businesses have to reopen, it's been long enough," says Rocca. "We're going on over three months now and the thought of being closed another month is definitely going to be a big big issue with small businesses closing their doors for sure."

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Rocca says lot of businesses are really feeling defeated and adds, “it's just really, really hard for us right now.”

The Faebook page also states "our cries for help are falling on deaf ears. We need to take action - we need to protest. It is time."

Rocca says his restaurant is doing takeout and has small catering orders.