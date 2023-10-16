Windsor-Essex businesses raising money for victims in Gaza

Nearly 50 business in Windsor-Essex will be donating a portion of their sales this week to support victims in Gaza as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Hassan El-Cheikh with Hamoudi's Shawarma at 3392 Dougall Ave. in Windsor says it's a mix of a bunch of businesses from restaurants to grocery stores to hair salons who are trying to do their part.

El-Cheikh says a bunch of local business got together because they wanted to provide humanitarian relief.

"It's always good to get behind, to help people out. We have very good people here in Windsor and they always come out to these kinds of things and they always come out to help people in need. The response has been very positive," he says.

El-Cheikh says there are a good amount of these business owners who do have family there.

"Everyone is concerned, everyone feels it someway or another. I don't think anyone feels it like the people in Gaza from a humanitarian point of view - no water, no food, no electricity, no medicine, no nothing," he adds.

All of the funds raised will be donated through recognized, international charities operating in Gaza to provide essential services such as medicine, food and water to families in need.

The charities include the Canadian Red Cross and Islamic Relief Canada.

The fundraiser runs from Monday, Oct. 16, to Saturday, Oct. 21 at the participating businesses.

With files from Rob Hindi and Rusty Thomson