Windsor-Essex Canadian Red Cross settles into new location

The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Red Cross has officially moved into its new location.

Officials were on hand Wednesday for an open house of their new office located at 4510 Rhodes Drive in Unit 120.

The new office location for the Red Cross in Windsor (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

The Emergency Management response trailer, Command Unit, and Administration Module, and other response materials were on display.

Donna Girard, Emergency Management Coordinator, says it was important to engage the community because a lot of people don't know what the Red Cross has to offer.

"So we thought we'd have a little bit of an open house, invite the public in to come and see what we have," she continued. "Our community partners like EMS, Fire, the City of Windsor, and anyone else that's really interested to see what we have to support any larger scale disaster."

The Red Cross has three trailers on site, the overall Command Unit, as well as a 50 and 200 Command Unit, which are outfitted with cots, blankets and pillows.

Girard says the 50 unit would be ready to go for a something small like having to set up a shelter in a school gymnasium, while the 200 unit would be used in the case of a larger scale event.

"We have our Command Unit, it's basically an office on wheels. It is solar powered, so we don't have to use anybody's facility, we have everything on our own. We can fire up our computers, and everything is good to go if we have to respond quickly."

In terms of what the new office means for the local Red Cross, Girard says they've been able to build up the biggest volunteer base they've ever had with 80 volunteers currently.

She added they're always looking for more people to respond locally, and they're also looking for volunteers that can respond anywhere within Canada.

"This facility now gives us an opportunity to train people, to have our monthly meetings, and it's a nice new facility so we're very happy to show it off. The Canadian Red Cross has really put some time and effort into what we need in this area to make us respond. We try and respond within two hours to any disaster from the time of the call," she said.

Girard says the Canadian Red Cross cannot do anything alone when it comes to any large scale disaster, they rely on their community partners.

Red Cross officials and volunteers do exercises a few times a year alongside community partners, as well as the City of Windsor, so that they're all on the same page in the event of anything in the community that would require their assistance.

Another trailer along with some volunteers and partners (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)