Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation hosts third annual 'Catwalk 4 Kids'

The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation is hosting its third annual Catwalk 4 Kids event.

The event, which is held tonight at the Caboto Club, has completely sold out for this year.

This event brings together children in the community between the ages of two and 15 to participate as models, event emcees and entertainment, while teaching young people the importance of giving back to their community.

The Catwalk 4 Kids raises funds dedicated to enhancing health and wellness of children throughout Windsor-Essex, and to purchase equipment for Paediatric Programs at organizations like Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare, John McGivney Children's Centre, Ronald McDonald House Windsor, among many others.

Viki Grado, Community Engagement Officer at W.E. Care For Kids Foundation, says it's about teaching youth to give back.

"The emcees are kids, the entertainers are kids, all the models are kids, most of the volunteers are kids. It's just a great event that gets kids involved and thinking about giving back to their communities."

She says the event raises money so that sick children are able to get local care.

"The majority of our money goes towards outfitting Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Hospital with paediatric equipment. Our goal is to keep kids in Windsor. When something happens, when a child gets sick, we want to keep them in Windsor rather than them going up the 401 or across the border."

Grado says the event gets bigger every year.

"It's just a great night for families to get dressed up and come do something great for the community. So, it does get bigger and better every year."

Since 1997, W.E. Care for Kids has raised more $8.5 million in support of equipment for local organizations.

The event this evening begins at 6 p.m.