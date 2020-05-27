Windsor-Essex Catholic Churches to Remain Closed Until the End of June

The Diocese of London has made the decision to keep churches closed until at least the end of June.

Bishop Ronald Fabbro made the announcement Tuesday, also stating that all social and religious events normally held during the summer months are cancelled until the Labour Day weekend.

According to the statement, Bishop Fabbro adds that if provincial restrictions on public gatherings are eased sooner, the Diocese will adjust accordingly.

Back in March, the Diocese announced all masses and services would be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.