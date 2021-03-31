Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board Mourning the Loss of an Employee

The Windsor Essex County District School Board is mourning the loss of a staff member.

In a statement to AM800 news, the board has confirmed Eunice Miller was an employee of the board.

The statement goes on to say, "the WECDSB community is deeply saddened by her sudden loss and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time."

Miller died after her minivan and a transport truck collided at County Road 15 and County Road 18 Tuesday morning.