Windsor-Essex Catholic High Schools Donate to Tampon Tuesday



WINDSOR — Students at five Windsor and Essex County Catholic High Schools have made a large donation to the Tampon Tuesday campaign.

St. Joseph's High School challenged Brennan High School to collect as many boxes of feminine hygiene products to donate to the campaign hosted by the United Way.

On Tuesday, more than 500 boxes were collected.

Plus, students at Holy Names, Villanova and St. Anne's also held a collection.

Gr. 10 student at St. Joseph's High School Jada Malott says it's not only about the donation — it also raises awareness.

"It is so heartwarming," she says. "And not only seeing the collections that we get from this fundraiser, but the conversations that it starts because there is nothing like having the boys talk about, 'did you know that one in three women in Canada can't afford feminine hygiene products?"

Malott points out one-in-three women in Canada can't afford feminine hygiene products.

"This happens to every single woman, it's so sad that you have to see people be so uncomfortable when it comes to talking about a woman's period."

Gr. 12 student at Brennan High School Mira Gillis admits, it's a bit uncomfortable to talk about, depending on the audience.

"I had a couple of classes that were strictly all male classes," she says. "So there was one Gr. 9 all-male physical education class that when I went into it, I was like, this might be a bit of a touchy subject but I think after having it done last year, and also doing it this year, I'm more comfortable with the subject."

Brennan High School won the challenge collecting 286 boxes, so the school will receive $1,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice.

Brennan also won the challenge last year.