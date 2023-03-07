Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce CEO visits Queen's Park for advocacy day

The head of the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce was in Queen's Park on Monday, to make a business pitch to provincial representatives and ministries on behalf of the area.

Monday was the annual Advocacy Day where Chamber representatives from across the province visit Toronto and engage with members from all parties to discuss actions necessary to support business growth.

CEO and president Rakesh Naidu says several issues were discussed including broader issues like the need for eliminating red tape, as well as things more specific to the region.

"Whether it is construction and the housing shortage, the affordability issue, the workforce shortage that we have that is affecting several sectors. We have a very thriving wine industry and there's some challenges that the wine industry is experiencing. Especially when it comes to import taxes that are levied on wine that is fully produced locally," he said.

Additionally, Naidu says we have a burgeoning electric vehicle sector that needs a lot of support which took up a fair bit of discussion as well.

"It's not just about manufacturing, it's about infrastructure, it's about how to do we train the workforce, and it's about having more chargers installed in places where they are needed," he continued. "So there are several issues that cut across multiple sectors and as part of the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce we have the opportunity to bring that in front of several ministries."

It's one of the first advocacy days for the Windsor-Essex chamber where they had two sitting members of the government in PC MPPs Andrew Dowie of Windsor-Tecumseh and Anthony Leardi of Essex.

Naidu says having that seat at the table does make a difference.

"We are fortunate that we have two MPPs, and both of them have great portfolios. I actually was in a meeting with Andrew Dowie, who hosted the roundtable on Economic Development. It was really refreshing to sit with my other colleagues within the Chamber from other regions and talk about issues."

Naidu says the housing issue and all of the proposed provincial changes were also the subject of much discussion, adding the talks were productive but that everyone recognizes the sizable challenges ahead.

- with files from AM800's The Shift