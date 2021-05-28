Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce Pushes for Cross-Border Vaccinations

Business leaders in Windsor-Essex are joining the call to let residents tap into a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan.

The Windsor-Essex, Ontario and national chambers of commerce issued a joint statement pushing for a plan to use vaccines that are literally being thrown out across the border Thursday.

Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Chair Rakesh Naidu says the federal government needs to seize the opportunity to accelerate the reopening of Essex County's economy.

"First, it's really important that we highlight that the opportunity exists, secondly, this is something where the opportunity should not be wasted," he says.

Naidu says every day that passes puts local business further behind.

"To keep these businesses going every day is becoming a bigger challenge. If we can hasten the process of getting people vaccinated, it will make a huge difference for a lot of businesses, " he says. "Businesses are struggling, our community is crying for help and every day matters."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is working on a proposal to use the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel as a vaccination site.

The major issue with sending residents stateside for the vaccine is the required 14-day quarantine when they return, but half the international crossing is owned by the city.

Dilkens proposes residents be allowed to walk up to the dividing line in the tunnel and receive the vaccine with their feet firmly planted on Canadian soil.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.