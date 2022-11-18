Windsor-Essex Chamber partners with Downtown Windsor BIA

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).

The two organizations represent thousands of local businesses and are working together with the goal of providing even more savings and benefits to their respective members.

Chamber CEO Rakesh Naidu says following last year's Support Local program, they had more discussions about what else they could do to support businesses.

He says the partnership is a great way for them to reach out to so many unique local businesses and introduce them to what the Chamber does and how they can benefit.

"We realized that there are areas where businesses can benefit from," he continued. "There are services and certain tools that businesses can benefit from which are currently offered by the Chamber and these offerings are for members of the chamber."

DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans says their mandate has always been to oversee the improvement and beautification of the core, and to develop and maintain a thriving and safe community that attracts shoppers, tourists, and new business.

"By partnering with the Chamber, we will collaborate for civic improvement and create an even more attractive, marketable reason to live and do business downtown," he said.

Under this new partnership, any Downtown Windsor BIA member, even if they're not a member of the Chamber of Commerce, can take advantage of Chamber Affinity programs.

That includes access to deals on home, auto, and business insurance, group insurance plans, and discounts on office supplies among other things.

Naidu says during the discussions they thought they should extend the benefits to the DWBIA members,

"Through this the DWBIA benefit because there are programs, certain Affinity programs, that have been found to be very valuable. Especially during these times where every business is really trying to save on services they need and do some cost cutting."

He says this is an opportunity for businesses to see how the Chamber can be a benefit to them, especially at a time when things are still challenging some some small and medium sized businesses.

"Cost cutting is something we're hearing a lot, people are trying to tighten the belt, there's also some anxiety in terms of what's going to happen in the next few months. So we thought this was the best time in which we can extend this offering to the members of the DWBIA," Naidu said.

The partnership will commence on January 1, 2023.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi