Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation Thanking the Community

A big thank you going out from the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation.

The foundation surpassed its fundraising goal for its annual Holiday Program.

Manager of Public Relations and Fund Development Mike Clark says the goal was $60,000, but thanks to the community close to $80,000 was donated.

"We had a financial goal this year of about $60,000," says Clark. "We were supporting this year 763 families which is up from 711 families in 2018 but we were able to achieve close to $80,000."

He says the holiday program assisted more than 700 families.

"It's just marvellous how the community responded," says Clark. "We were able to meet the wish list of the families that we do support and a wonderful holiday was had by them because of that."

On December 17, the foundation was short roughly $25,000 of its fundraising goal.

The holiday program supported area families as well as young adults during the holidays with household and personal items along with clothing and toys.

The foundation has been hosting the Holiday Program for over 20 years.