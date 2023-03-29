Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society receives $50,000 donation to help youth build work-life skills

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society will now be able to support more than 20 additional individuals thanks to a donation.

A RBC Future Launch donated an additional $50,000 to help the Children's Aid Society help more individuals to build work-life skills for the future.

This donation will help support the 'Capturing a Future Through Life Opportunities, Leadership and Experience program'.

The goal of the program is to provide youth with basic and essential job searching skills, how to prepare for and interact in an employment setting, as well as expanding the skills into the individual's career aspirations.

The youth that WECAS serves face challenges such as poverty, unemployment, addictions and mental health challenges.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Mike Clark, Manager of Public Relations and Fund Development with Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society, says they are thrilled and very appreciative.

Clark says those involved in the program learn a range of employment skills.

"From writing a resume, how to dress for a job, how to speak to an employer, all of the basic things that are necessary. And then following that they have an employment placement where they hopefully will choose something of interest that they would like to participate in, and then we try to match them up with an employer."

He says this program helps youth that WECAS serves who may need extra assistance.

"Many do not have the means or preparedness to consider traditional post-secondary options, so this program provides them with the tools and resources to begin an employment search as well as an opportunity to have hands on experience in an employment setting."

Clark adds that by youth receiving employment assistance, it helps them contribute back into the community.

"For our youth who really don't have that support system of a family, or somebody to really back them up along the way, this really inspires them to move forward. And hopefully become an active member of the work force and contribute back to our community."

The WECAS says that the success rate has been high as youth have obtained full-time employment or have determined what they would like to pursue in terms of either employment or education.

This $50,000 donation builds on RBC's ongoing commitment since 2018, now totalling $250,000.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides