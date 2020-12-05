Windsor-Essex Comes Through for the Annual 'Cans for a Cause'

The 17th Annual 'Cans for a Cause' has "crushed its fundraising record in 2020."

Broadcast live on AM800, the fundraiser usually sets up shop inside Devonshire Mall, but this year was forced to gather food and cash donations in the south parking lot of the shopping mall Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hazael says it wasn't a shock to see non-perishable food donations down from 28,167 in 2019 to just 6,016 cans this year.

But she says the big win was on the cash donations side, up from $12,561 to a whopping $37,780.80 this year.

"We definitely expected cans to be down this year, but the fact cash is up as much as it is, is astonishing," she says. "It just shows how giving and incredible this city is."

The bulk of non-perishable donations comes from food drives at local schools, but with the pandemic making that a challenge, Hazael was overjoyed to see everyone contribute a few dollars instead.

"Such an incredible day all around. We have smashed our previous record for cash donations and it's absolutely ... I just feel like a broken record but it's incredible," she added.

All proceeds go to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

While there are less non perishable items, Hazael says the outpouring of cash will allow the society to purchase items cheaply in bulk and secure grocery cards for families to buy things like fresh produce.