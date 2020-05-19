Windsor-Essex Community Foundation Donates $30,000 

Six local charities will share $30,000 from the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation as part of its phase one emergency funding during COVID-19.

After conducting a survey of 48 local charities last month, the organization found the most vulnerable in the community were not getting the services they needed.

“In challenging times like these, it is more important than ever for the community to work together, and support one another," says Foundation Executive Director Lisa Kolody.

The organizations getting the help are the Windsor Residence for Young Men, the Community Support Centre of Essex County, the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission, the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex and the South Essex Community Centre.