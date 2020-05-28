Windsor-Essex Community Foundation Launches Vital Signs Survey

The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation has launched its 2020 Vital Signs Survey.

Executive Director Lisa Kolody says the survey includes 61 multiple-choice questions and focuses on 11 different topics.

"This year as our community comes together during the COVID crisis, vital signs takes on added significance," says Kolody. "This is an opportunity for the community to reflect, to focus on our strengthens and identify together what our community priorities are."

Kolody says some new questions are added every year but the foundation wants to keep the survey consistent.

“It lets us know how our community feels and what the data and statistics tell us. That's why the Vital Sign Survey such an important component of this program. No other report in Windsor-Essex provides this type of data annually."

According to Kolody, the questions focus on specific regional issues.

"Questions in this year's survey were selected based on the data available, the top priorities indicated in the 2019 Vital Signs Report and specific issues that were important to the Windsor-Essex community throughout the year," she says.

According to Kolody, the survey will take 15 to 20 minutes to complete and will be available until the end of July.

A top priority from last year's survey was improving affordable house. In 2018, a top priority was improving mental health programs and services.

It’s expected results from the survey will be released in October.