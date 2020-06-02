Windsor-Essex Community Foundation to Hand Out $600k to Area Charities

The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation has $600,000 up for grabs for area charities.

As part of the Emergency Community Support Fund, Ottawa is investigating $350-million across the country to help vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation is accepting applications on its website to access the funding.

Foundation Executive Director Lisa Kolody, is encouraging those organizations to reach out for help.

"It is just based on relationships that you have, if you have been funded previously and it just provides more opportunity for the community in general, there are a lot of organizations that we support which can apply to us," she says.

Kolody says charities are struggling — which means the most vulnerable is struggling.

"Many of them were forced to close, if they weren't closed they were working remotely, I think about 16 percent were actually open but there are groups like shelters who are serving people and had to adapt in a COVID environment. There is a large need for food because there are more unemployed people," she says.

Kolody says the money will be handed out within the next couple of months.

"We will be reviewing applications weekly making decisions for recommendations and the money will be flowed as soon as possible so we are anxious to get the money into the hands of the charities as soon as possible," she adds.

CLICK HERE to find a link to apply for the funding assistance.

Kolody suggests organizations apply as quickly as possible in order to receive the funding as quickly as possible.