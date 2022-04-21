Windsor-Essex continues to see a jump in high risk COVID-19 cases

For the fifth straight week, Windsor-Essex is experiencing a jump in high risk COVID-19 cases.

According to the health unit, the region saw a 6.7 per cent hike in cases the week of April 11 to 17 compared to the previous week.

Manager of Epidemiology & Evaluation Ramsey D'Souza says the case rates for the week have surpassed the 200 mark.

"It currently sits at 201 cases per 100,000 population," says D'Souza. "In terms of historical reflection, this is where we were in terms the middle of the month in February."

He says waste water surveillance is at its highest since monitoring began.

"Even when we look at our waste water surveillance that's actually surpassed the peak that we had in Omicron," he says. "Overall we continue to see these activity and it continues to increase in our region and that's the core message that I would take away."

The health unit says the number of in-patient hospitalizations stayed the same for Windsor-Essex but increased in Ontario.