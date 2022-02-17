Windsor-Essex could receive up to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning 

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, as the region is expected to receive between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

Jordan Nicholls is with the national weather service and told AM800's The Morning Drive that rain will last for a few more hours before shifting to freezing rain or ice pellets.

"By early this evening the transition from ice pellets will kind of change over completely to snow and then we're expecting snow at times heavy for this evening and then that should last through to early Friday morning before the snow finally ends," Nicholls said.

He says it's an elongated system.

"The low is actually down in the states coming up from Kansas and it's going to be moving through just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario," he continued. "But it's not going to actually start moving through until tonight and as it moves through, that's when the snowfall comes."

Nicholls says rain will shift to freezing rain or ice pellets before changing over to snow.

"We're looking at probably overnight, you're looking at 10 to 15 centimetres probably depending where you are in the area like for areas like Windsor, more 10 to 15."

Along with the Winter Storm Warning, Environment Canada has also issued a Speacial Weather Statement for the region.

The statement says Windsor-Essex could receive between 10 to 25mm of rain by Thursday afternoon.