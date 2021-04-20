Windsor-Essex Could See up to 10 Centimetres of Snow

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says up to 10cm of snow may fall overnight, causing roadways to become slippery and reduced visibility.

Doug Gilham is with The Weather Network and says the area would generally see flurries this time of year instead of accumulation.

He says the system is coming from south central United States.

"It won't really pick up in earnest until the evening and into the overnight," he says. "That's when we'll see the heaviest snow and it looks like most of the Windsor-Essex-Kent region will see about five centimetres. Locally we could see as much as 10 centimetres of snow. "It's been quite sometime since we've had some snow and it's not unheard of to have it in late April but it's certainly unwelcome and it will have an impact on the roads as we go through the evening and into the overnight but it will be all over by the time we get up in the morning. We'll just have a little bit of clean up to deal with."

Gilham says the region saw plenty of snow in late April 2005.

"As we look back in history, we have had significant snow this late before," says Gilham. "The most memorable storm would be April 23 and 24 where a two day total was 31 centimetres in Windsor. So well it's not common it has happened before."

The commute Wednesday morning may be treacherous and the weather service says to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

- with files from AM800's Kathie McMann