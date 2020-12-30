Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Announces 163 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 163 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 34 are related to outbreaks, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and 125 are still under investigation.

There are now 1814 active cases in the community.

90 confirmed cases are in hospital with 19 in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are 130 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 7,374 cases since the pandemic began with 5,431 listed as resolved.

There are 16 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 17 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks, two school outbreaks and four community outbreaks.

There have been 129 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.