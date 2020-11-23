Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Announces 36 New COVID-19 Cases

The local health unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Of the new cases announced on Monday, 18 are close contacts from a confirmed case, one is a local health care worker, four are considered community acquired, two are travel related to the United States and 12 remain under investigation.

There are now 15 people in the hospital with the virus, four of which are in the ICU.

The health unit is currently monitoring 310 active cases, as well as outbreaks at five long-term care or retirement homes, one workplace and two schools.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been total of 3,326 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, 77 deaths and 2,939 cases resolved.