Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Announces Six New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced six new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, two are residents of a long-term care home, two are close contacts to a previously confirmed case, one is a local healthcare worker while the other case is under investigation.

There are currently 60 active cases in the region.

There are now 2,878 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,742 cases are now listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place in two long-term care or retirement homes.

Windsor-Essex remains in orange status.

Orange is considered medium-risk.