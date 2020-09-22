Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Dealing with Legal Issues During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is not only dealing with a global pandemic but it's also facing some legal challenges.

CEO Theresa Marentette spoke briefly about the challenges at the health unit's daily news conference on Tuesday.

"We do have some pending issues," says Marentette. "I'm not really able to speak to much more about it but there are some legal issues that have come to our attention."

She did not get into details but said the health unit is dealing with less than 10 legal challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're all learning a lot through the pandemic and I'll just say we're dealing with every issue that has been brought to our attention and that has resulted in different perceptions and different views of how we've handled the pandemic," says Marentette. "I do maintain that the health unit has done a great job and we continue to have the best interest of our community with every decision that's being made."

The health unit has reported 2,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began back in March with 76 deaths — 2,467 cases are also listed as resolved.