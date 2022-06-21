Windsor-Essex County Health Unit extends heat warning

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an Extended Heat Warning.

It is said to last until June 22.

The Health Unit reminds that everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, weakness and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms seek immediate medical attention.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable by drinking plenty of water, wear hats and loose-fitting clothing, and limiting outdoor activities.

Check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and never leave anyone in a parked car, especially pets or children.