Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Introduces Local Pandemic Status

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has introduced a new COVID-19 feature.

On Friday, the health unit unveiled a local pandemic status on its website.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the status is broken down into three areas - low risk, medium risk and high risk.

"The alert system will be a useful risk communication tool to manage response measures as threat changes over time," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says each risk will have a colour with yellow being low risk, orange for medium risk and red for high risk.

Dr. Ahmed says as of October 30, Windsor-Essex is considered medium risk.

"Local pandemic status will help our residents to make personal decision," says Dr. Ahmed. "Businesses an opportunity to modify their operations according to risk levels to keep their businesses safe and municipalities an opportunity to allow certain events or to provide more or less services to the resident."

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

He says the status is based on epidemiological data.

"We will be monitoring each of these trends as we always do and then if there are any concerning trend that we are identifying, we will be updating the community as such but right now the goal is to keep this data posted every week," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says he the region moves to a red status immediate action will need to be taken.

"If it gets to a red time, I think that's where we'll have to act immediately to contain the trend," says Dr. Ahmed. "But hoping the orange status will keep everyone on their toes and making sure that we are thinking in a time when we are not in a crisis before we go into a crisis and have everything in place."

Dr. Ahmed says his team began to create the status indictor over the last few weeks.