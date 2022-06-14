Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issues heat warning

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a Heat Warning for Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, based on information from Environment Canada.

A heat warning is issued when two consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31°C and overnight temperatures greater than or equal to 21°C or a humidex of 42 or greater.

The Health Unit suggests ways to prevent heat illnesses, such as monitoring local weather forecasts, drinking plenty of water, wear hats and loose-fitting clothing, taking cool showers, and limiting outdoor activities.

The Health Unit also sends reminders to never leave children, adults or pets in parked cars. And also to check in with family members, neighbours, and friends during very hot days in case they need assistance.

For more information, please visit staycoolwindsor-essex.com.