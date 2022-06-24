Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issues heat warning

Another heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex County this weekend.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties Saturday and Sunday. Humidex values are expected to be in the mid to high thirties.

The heat event is expected to come to an end Sunday night with the passage of a cold front.

Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours and ensure they are cool and drinking water

Also remember to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.