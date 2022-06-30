Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issues heat warning

Another heat warning has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Based on information from Environment Canada, the WECHU has issued a heat warning for Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1.

A heat warning is issued when two consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31°C and overnight temperatures greater than or equal to 21°C or a humidex of 42 or greater.

You can prevent a heat illness by drinking plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and limiting outdoor activities.

Be sure to check on family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case they need assistance.

And remember to never leave anyone, especially children and pets in parked vehicles.