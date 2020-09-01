Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Issues Non-Compliance Violations to Four Local Businesses

Four commercial establishments in Windsor-Essex have been put on notice by the local health unit.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit has issued non-compliance violations against the four businesses.

She says the businesses are not following the health unit's masking order.

"Our tobacco and vaping enforcement officers have given the establishments plenty of education and time to comply and so after continuing to monitor them and seeing repeated offences, the notice of violations was the next step," says Marentette. "We will continue to monitor the establishments and if needed charges will be the next step."

The names of the four businesses have not been released.

Over the past two weeks, the health unit says its enforcement officers have conducted 123 inspections.

She says the majority dealt with non-compliance to the masking order and proper physical distancing on patios.