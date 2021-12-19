Windsor-Essex County Health Unit ramps up capacity for vaccination sites

In an effort to distribute more booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and its health partners are ramping up community capacity in various vaccination sites.

Appointment slots at the Devonshire Mall vaccination site will extend its hours and add additional staffing.

Two new vaccination sites in Lemington and the west end of Windsor are also planned for operation in early January.

The health unit is asking residents who would like to book a vaccination appointment to do so at WEVAX.ca

They also want to remind the public that those under 30 will receive the Pfizer vaccine while those over 30 with no preferential dose will receive Moderna as a component of the booster strategy.

