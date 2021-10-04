Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 100 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, 32 cases were reported October 2, 40 cases were reported October 3 and 28 cases were reported on October 4.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 55 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 20 are considered community, 10 are outbreak related, one is travel and 14 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 278 active cases in the community, with 168 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,386 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,379 are the Delta variant.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks, six school outbreaks, three community outbreaks and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,842 cases since the pandemic began with 19,108 listed as resolved.

There have been 456 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 615,755 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.8 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.