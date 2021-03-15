Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Sticking with its COVID-19 Vaccination Registration System

Ontario's hotly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches Monday morning at 8am for those aged 80 and up.

Qualifying residents can visit the province's online portal or call a hotline to book their appointment.

Premier Doug Ford is urging those who don't yet qualify for a shot to keep off the website so that it doesn't crash.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is no change locally as seniors will continue to register through the local call centre and website.

Area residents are being randomly selected to be vaccinated at the WFCU Centre, the Sportsplex at St. Clair College and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

A fourth option will be available next week at the university's Windsor Hall downtown.