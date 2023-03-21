Windsor-Essex County Health Unit warns public due to rising cases of whooping cough

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the community of rising cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, in the region.

WECHU is urging the public to keep themselves up to date with the pertussis vaccine after a dramatic rise of cases.

Since November 1, 2022, the health unit has received reports of 18 cases in the area.

Cases have predominately been clustered in the Leamington and Kingsville communities, and exclusively in children who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Whooping cough is caused by a bacteria that is highly contagious and is spread through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms start with a runny nose or nasal congestion, sneezing, mild cough, and mild fever.

If whooping cough goes untreated in infants, young children, and the elderly it can lead to complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, brain damage, hospitalization, and death.



The health unit advises parents and guardians to be alert to symptoms, and encourages anyone who is not immunized to speak to their healthcare provider about vaccination.