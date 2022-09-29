Windsor/Essex County Humane Society holding biggest adoption promotion of the year

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hoping to find homes for dozens of cats and kittens by holding their biggest adoption promotion of the year.

'Choose Your Own Adoption Fee' will be held for two days, where adopters of any cat or kitten will be able to choose their own fee.

Usually adoption fees are between $90-$180 for felines, but adopters can pay a minimum $1 fee to bring home a new furry friend.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Melanie Coulter, Executive Director Of Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, says this event is always successful in finding cats new homes.

She says with the holiday's approaching, people often put off adopting new pets.

"People think 'oh, Thanksgiving is coming and we're going to have guests, it's maybe not the best time', and it does make it harder for us to adopt out animals right now. So, this is just a nudge to hopefully make people think about it now instead of maybe a month or two from now, and help us clear out the shelters and make room for the new cats that are continuing to come in."

She says there is a very wide selection for adopters to choose from.

"We have every age you can imagine, all kinds of colours, appearances, personalities. If you're looking for a cat we can probably help you out."

Coulter says some people don't want to shop online for animals, but she says it can sometimes be a better option.

"In some ways it can make it a little bit easier because you can see all the animals, sometimes the ones that are hiding, they might have a great personality but maybe they're just hiding because they want to take a cat nap. Online you can see them, you can go through the list of everybody, so sometimes that really works to get guys home more quickly."

All adoptions still come with the usual adoption package of spay/neuter surgery, microchip, age appropriate shots and rabies vaccines, and parasite treatment.

Applications will be accepted on the Humane Society website for 48 hours from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, or during walk-in hours at the adoption centre from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.