Windsor-Essex COVID-19 Cases Improve in February

Windsor-Essex has experienced a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in February.

As of Friday February 26, the region has recorded 832 cases this month along with 63 deaths.

In January, the area had its deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic with more than 170 deaths and over 4300 cases.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says December and January were hard months for the region.

"February is definitely a welcome month in terms of seeing that the cases are stabilizing," says Dr. Ahmed. "We still are not out of the woods yet and just want to make sure we continue to hammer this message."

He says the number of cases are going down but adds the virus is still in the community.

"We still have a long way to go, COVID still exists in our community," he says. "There's still at least one in five cases that are acquired in our community that we don't have an epi-link."

Dr. Ahmed is once again asking the community to follow all public health safety measures.

"We're still dealing with lots of cases at this time and we'd like to see that number continue to go down and we would be more happy when we're not reporting any deaths," says Dr. Ahmed.

He expects Windsor-Essex to remain in the "red-control zone" for at least another week.

The region shifted to the red zone on February 16.

The last time Windsor-Essex was in the "orange zone" was for one week, near the end of November.